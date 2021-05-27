Cancel
VU Working Toward Normalcy

By davidfoster
vincennespbs.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A remarkable success”…that’s how Vincennes University Vice President of Government Relations, Tony Hahn described how VU handled the pandemic in the just completed school year. VU was able to open in the fall of 2020 by adopting best practices and putting forth a myriad of protocols. Hahn says the University...

www.vincennespbs.org
Vincennes University
