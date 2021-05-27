As Space Junk Multiplies, Pentagon Is Stuck Tracking It for Civilians

Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, requested Congress nearly $80 million ($79.8 million) in fiscal year 2022 ‘unfunded priority list’ to continue testing space-based communication systems in Polar regions. The requested amount would further fund testing of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet performance, as well as competitor OneWeb’s satellite system, according to a report by Defense News. Commander VanHerck’s request letter to Congress also states that SpaceX plans to launch over 100 Starlink satellites to serve the Arctic this Summer. OneWeb already launched 182 satellites and expects to deliver Arctic coverage before the year ends. By January 2022, the military hopes they achieve around-the-clock broadband coverage in those hard-to-reach regions.