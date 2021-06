PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Just a couple things at the top; The secretary will be meeting on Friday with the Indian Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, as part of India's first cabinet-level visit to Washington. The secretary's meeting with the External Affairs minister will continue discussions that the two held in New Delhi in March, and will continue the robust bilateral defense and security relationship between our two countries. We're looking forward to having him here at the Pentagon, and hosting him for a good set of talks.