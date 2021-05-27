Amy Is In Uncomfortable Situation With Her Dad's Ashes

Memorial Weekend is typically a big travel weekend for people to head to the lake or start vacations, but for Amy she spent the weekend with loved ones. Amy went back to her dad’s hometown of Dilly, Texas for his memorial service. She shared on the show a few days back that he wanted to be cremated, so they fulfilled his request. Her family still wanted to have a memorial service, so they had a celebration of life back in Dilly, Texas during Memorial weekend. Amy shared a few moments from the difficult time via her Instagram. She posted a photo of how they ended his ceremony with his favorite: coca cola with peanuts in it. She also posted a photo having dinner with some old friends at a favorite spot in Austin, TX.