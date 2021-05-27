Cancel
Amy Is In Uncomfortable Situation With Her Dad's Ashes

The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago
Amy's dad passed away a little over a month ago, but his funeral is happening this weekend. Her dad requested to be cremated, so when he passed they fulfilled his request. This weekend, they're headed back to Texas to have his celebration of life. Though since he was living in Nashville with Amy and her family during the time of his passes, he was cremated in Tennessee. So this weekend, Amy will be traveling with her dad's ashes to get back to their home state.

Texas State987thebull.com

Amy Spent The Weekend In Texas For Her Father’s Memorial Service

Memorial Weekend is typically a big travel weekend for people to head to the lake or start vacations, but for Amy she spent the weekend with loved ones. Amy went back to her dad’s hometown of Dilly, Texas for his memorial service. She shared on the show a few days back that he wanted to be cremated, so they fulfilled his request. Her family still wanted to have a memorial service, so they had a celebration of life back in Dilly, Texas during Memorial weekend. Amy shared a few moments from the difficult time via her Instagram. She posted a photo of how they ended his ceremony with his favorite: coca cola with peanuts in it. She also posted a photo having dinner with some old friends at a favorite spot in Austin, TX.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

Sweet Home Sextuplets: Saylor Waldrop Surprises Courtney Waldrop!

On TLC’s Sweet Home Sextuplets, Courtney Waldrop is always amazed by her great children. She praises them for being wonderful humans and fans think that she is doing a great job raising them. This past week, she wanted to share something that her son, Saylor Waldrop did. He generally makes...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ashley Cain shares funeral details for his baby daughter

Ashley Cain is sharing funeral details for his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia after the baby girl died of cancer in late April. "We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of sympathy & patience over the last few weeks, while we have come to terms with the loss of Azaylia," Cain, a former professional soccer player and star of MTV’s "The Challenge: War of the Worlds," wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of Azaylia dressed in a soft pink robe. Azaylia's mother, Safiyya Vorajee, shared the same post along with a selfie of herself and Azaylia.
The Bobby Bones Show

Story Behind Tanya Tucker Recording "The Thunder Rolls" Before Garth Brooks

Arguably one of everyone's favorite Garth Brooks hits is his famous song "The Thunder Rolls." Though many country fans may not know that the song actually wasn't recorded first by Brooks. He wrote the song, and then Tanya Tucker decided to record it. She had a different third verse on the song than we know today, it's about shooting her husband: "She reaches for the pistol // in the bottom dresser drawer."
An Uncomfortable Conversation

An Uncomfortable Conversation

Editor’s Note: This original piece is the second in a series of two athlete letters to be published in May — Mental Health Awareness Month — to bring more awareness to the topic of mental health and the real-life struggles athletes of all shapes and sizes go through, often unseen, as they’re coming in and out of their gyms each day. It’s our hope that by sharing intimate stories like these, coaches and affiliate owners will be inspired to reach out to their own gym communities to support others.
The Bobby Bones Show

Mike Fisher Played A Prank On Carrie Underwood & Her Reaction Was Perfect

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have a playful relationship and their dynamic was put on display when the latter played a small prank on his superstar wife. Last week, the former NHL player, 40, took to Instagram to post a video of him creeping up on Underwood, 38, and her friend, Cara Clark, as they took a roadside walk. In the footage, Fisher drives up slowly behind them in his car and suddenly honks the horn, prompting the two to jump, with Underwood offering the funniest facial reaction and yell. "We got 'em," Fisher said after Underwood turned around to shout at her husband. She also played off her reaction in the comment section to the post, writing, "I wish I could ‘like’ this...but alas, I cannot."
The Bobby Bones Show

Amy Got A Strange Response From Her Possible Cat Scammers

A few weeks ago Amy shared that her and her husband were trying to find a particular cat to bring into their home after giving their daughter Stachira the approval to have a cat at Christmas. However things haven't been going as planned. Though they would want to adopt, it's not the best idea with their dog and some family members having allergies. So they reached out to a cat breeder and put down a deposit.
The Bobby Bones Show

Blake Shelton Talks 'Body Language,' Gwen Stefani & More at Release Party

Blake Shelton's new album Body Language has officially arrived, and the country star celebrated a day early during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party. Body Language is Shelton's 12th full-length studio album and follows 2017's Texoma Shore. The new album showcases 12 new songs, including "Minimum Wage," "Happy Anywhere" featuring Gwen Stefani, as well as a guest appearance from The Swon Brothers on the project's title track.
The Bobby Bones Show

Amy, Lunchbox, And Eddie Compete In Blind Karaoke

Billboard just released an article sharing the top 20 most popular karaoke songs based on tracks selected by their users. Some of the top songs included "Let It Go" from the Frozen soundtrack, "Dance Monkey" from Tones and I, "Old Town Road" from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Bohemian Rhapsody" from Queen, and "Shallow" from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
The Bobby Bones Show

Kacey Musgraves Was 'Broken' & 'Dying Inside' During Ruston Kelly Marriage

Kacey Musgraves opened up about her tortured marriage to Ruston Kelly. In Elle's upcoming June/July 2021 issue, the “Space Cowboy” songbird gets candid about her failed marriage to the country singer-songwriter, whom she split from last summer. Musgraves also talks about her forthcoming album, due later this year, and confessed that, despite the couple’s ill-fated romance, “This album wouldn’t have been created without [Ruston].”
The Bobby Bones Show

Morgan Admits She Googles Guys Before Going On First Dates

The Bobby Bones Show was debating whether a woman in a now viral story is "undateable" when some other things came up about the latest world of dating. A woman went viral on TikTok for admitting that she held a fake wedding complete with a fake groom, a real photographer and all just to try to get her ex-boyfriend back. Most people were commenting about the obvious red flags this woman was putting out so The Bobby Bones show members debated their thoughts on the matter. 5 out of 5 show members agreed that what this woman does makes her "undateable" for the foreseeable future. The discussion led Bobby Bones to ask Morgan2 about her dating life and whether she has ever found out something like this about a potential first date.