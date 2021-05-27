How long will my EV battery last? California proposes degradation limits

It is widely accepted that the days of the internal combustion engine are well and truly numbered. Audi is wise to this fact and is now trying to position itself as one of the leaders in the charge to a completely electric vehicle world. Recognizing that as the number of electric vehicles on the roads grows, so will the demand for charging infrastructure, Audi has announced that it is launching a premium charging hub with rapid charging stations. The charging hubs will be piloted in the second half of 2021 in order to gauge demand and suitability for a wider rollout.