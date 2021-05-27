How long will my EV battery last? California proposes degradation limits
Given how quickly the batteries in smartphones and laptops deteriorate, it’s easy to see why used EVs can be a cause for unease. Those buying pre-owned EVs—perhaps even more than the original buyers—need to have confidence they can replace gasoline vehicles with electric vehicles that come close to their original rated range and performance. And those who choose to keep driving the EV they bought new shouldn’t face a dramatic degradation in usefulness after seemingly normal use.www.greencarreports.com