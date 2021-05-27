Canton Lady Giants down Dunlap

CANTON—The Ipava State Bank 12U baseball team had a double header rematch against the CoalJaxx. Grady Anderson started on the hump throwing 3 strong innings. He gave up 3H 3R 2BB 5SO. Dane Grzanich pitched the final 2 innings in relief. Dane gave up 2H 3R 1ER 2 BB 2 SO. ISB Little Giants started strong in the first inning putting 4 runs on the board taking advantage of a couple walks. Kael Johnson punished a ball over the left fielder’s head, with the bases loaded, for a bases clearing stand up double. The CoalJaxx would score 2 in the bottom of the 2nd bringing the score 4-2. ISB would add 3 runs in the 3rd inning on singles by Cameron Wilcoxen, Dre Kennedy, Jake Palmer and Grady. ISB would add 2 more runs in the final inning while holding off a comeback from the CoalJaxx to secure the victory 9-6. ISB would win the hitting battle 8-5, but would also lead in errors with 4.