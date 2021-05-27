Cancel
Dunlap, IL

Canton Lady Giants down Dunlap

Canton Daily Ledger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNLAP—Tuesday, the Canton Lady Giants varsity softball team downed Dunlap 14-0. Their record moved to 15-5 following the victor. Ella Dixon, Ruby Davis, Lexie Knowles, and Katie Smith each with a hit. Ella Dixon pitched five inning giving up one hit, one walk and struck out five.

