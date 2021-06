Nuno Espirito Santo said he was “very emotional” after his final match as Wolves head coach but gave little away about what is next for him. Wolves lost 2-1 to Manchester United at Molineux in their final match of the season. It was also their first game since it was announced that Nuno would be leaving the club this summer. There was no farewell win, but it was still a special occasion for the coach, who was given a fitting send-off by the Wolves fans.