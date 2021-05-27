Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Checking out plastic surgeons on Instagram? Your perception may be biased

By Wolters Kluwer Health
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media sites—especially Instagram—have revolutionized the way plastic surgeons market their practice. These platforms allow surgeons to post testimonials, educational videos, and before-and-after photos. This information can help to guide patients in making decisions about whether to undergo cosmetic surgery and which plastic surgeon to choose, based on factors like the surgeon's experience and results achieved.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Bias#African#Jewish American#East Or South Asian#Black Latinx#Middle Eastern#Caucasian Americans#Cosmetic Plastic Surgery#Surgeon Competence#Implicit Bias#Surgeon Skill#Cosmetic Surgery Patients#Patient Perceptions#Perceived Competence#Testimonials#Responses#Female Respondents#Social Media Sites#Mock Instagram Posts#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetArkansas Online

Instagram a great tool for personalizing your wedding

It's no secret that couples can use social media when planning their wedding. But one site that stands out for its utility, wedding planners say, is Instagram. "Wedding planners, vendors, photographers, florists and venues all use Instagram to promote their services, so couples can easily find wedding inspiration by following these types of accounts," said Antonia Baker, an event and wedding planner in Fredericksburg, Va. "From hairstyles and wedding venues to design ideas, Instagram has it all."
Internetknowtechie.com

How to hide your likes on Instagram

Social media has evolved greatly since its inception. Places like Facebook and Instagram are a great way to keep up with friends and family that you don’t get to see too often. These platforms can also be places of tremendous pressure where people feel like they need to be accepted and liked.
Internetlegalreader.com

Mechanisms to Stimulate Your Conversion Rate on Instagram

Using Instagram for your business operations is not an easy task. You have to constantly assess and reassess your performance so that you can come up with engaging content. Instagram has come a long way from being a photo-based platform to an emerging social media outlet. It has helped entrepreneurs to drive sales for their businesses and thereby increase their follower base. If you go by recent studies, around two thousand users on Instagram have made purchases depending on Instagram posts. The power of Instagram posts is increasing day by day. It has more than five hundred million users connecting with it every month. However, if you are looking for ways to convert your Instagram followers into loyal customers, you have to go beyond your conventional methods.
Skin CareStatesville Record & Landmark

Check your skin, save your life

With summer rapidly approaching and the CDC allowing vaccinated individuals to gather without masks, people are increasingly eager to spend time outdoors. The warm sun and being in the company of others is more appealing this summer than ever before. But with the increase of outdoor activities comes the increase of sun exposure, which also means an increased risk of developing skin cancer.
Skin Carephysiciansweekly.com

Self-development Tools Utilized by Plastic Surgeons: A Survey of ASPS Members.

The plastic surgery literature is devoid of research on the topic of professional development tools that may be used to enhance performance as a plastic surgeon. After an extensive review of the medical literature, we selected the most frequently referenced professional development tools utilized by plastic surgeons, which included the following: goal setting, positive visualization, scheduled practice, critically analyzing mistakes, professional development conferences, involvement in sports, motivational videos, podcasts & audiobooks, daily morning routines, self-development books, and advice from mentors.
Skin CareByrdie

The Most Popular Post-Pandemic Procedures—According to a Plastic Surgeon

From even the earliest days of lockdown, there's been wild speculation about what the world would look like once we all reemerged. Now, more than a year and several major progress markers later, we're starting to get a clear picture as COVID-dormant industries start to wind back up. We suddenly have movie trailers again, tutorials for bright and colorful makeup trends are seeing outsized search volume, and making summer plans seems possible again.
Weight LossScrubs Magazine

Are You Fat-Shaming Your Patients?

It’s no secret America has a weight problem, and losing weight is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A new study shows that making someone feel bad about their weight isn’t helping – and doctors may be a part of the problem. Two new studies show the practice known as...
Skin CareKTVZ

Your skin on stress: Pimples, wrinkles, dullness and more

Your skin on stress is not a pretty sight. Stress hormones such as cortisol can trigger breakouts, dull skin, accelerate aging and exasperate skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. That’ s especially true when your internal pressure cooker stays at a constant boil — and who isn’t overly stressed...
Skin CareWadena Pioneer Journal

Health Fusion: 4 tips to treat sunburn

A lot of places around the country are experiencing hot, sunny weather. If you don't protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, you could end up with a nasty sunburn. The American Academy of Dermatology notes that not only does too much exposure to the sun's ultraviolet light cause a painful burn, but also it can cause long-lasting damage to your skin. And it increases the risk of developing skin cancer.
InternetBBC

Gaza conflict: Instagram changes algorithm after alleged bias

Instagram is changing the way it showcases content after being accused of suppressing pro-Palestinian messages during the recent Gaza conflict. The app had favoured original content in its "stories" feature over existing, re-shared posts, but will now give them equal treatment, it said. The current system had a "bigger impact...
Internetinputmag.com

Poparazzi is an Instagram alternative made for creeping on your friends

Hot vax summer is upon us, and a new social media app is hoping to capitalize on the excitement. Poparazzi looks a lot like Instagram, except you can only share pictures that you’ve taken of other people. On your own profile page live the pictures that others have taken of you, while the pictures you’ve taken of other people live in a secondary tab. Photos can’t be edited either.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Reset or Change Your Instagram Password

Whether you've forgotten your Instagram password or want to change it, you can do both on the app. As long as you have access to some account-specific information, you'll have no problems fixing your Instagram password problems. Here's how you can reset or change your Instagram password using the app.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Add Pronouns to Your Instagram Profile

The profile text on Instagram is limited to 150 characters, which people usually use to write about their hobbies, likes, profession, and even add keywords. Since it’s so limited, it’s hard to include a lot of information. This character limit doesn't leave a lot of room to identify your preferred...
Internetlegalreader.com

Take Your Instagram Page to the Pinnacle of Success

Instagram not only introduces you to a world of a new audience but has an impact on other social media outlets. Are you new to Instagram? Are you trying to look for ways to increase your likes and comments? Then this article is for you. If you hunt the Internet, you may discover several articles on the methods of improving your follower base on social media. It is because of the limelight which the social media outlet has gained in recent times. Since its inception, Instagram has gained immense popularity and emerged as a tool in the hands of entrepreneurs. Gone are the days when entrepreneurs were only trying to increase their customer base offline. Today, Instagram has provided an increasing avenue via hashtags and photographs to create an impetuous on the outer world. However, social media trends do not stay static. For growing your follower base, you have to change your approach and bring in innovation constantly.