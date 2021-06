CANTON—The TimbukTech sponsored Canton Travel 14u baseball team had a busy weekend! Starting off Saturday with a double header against a tough Richwoods team, the Little Giants could not find their rhythm. Pitching in game one game from Logan Graham. Logan threw for 3 innings and struck out three. Run support was light as the Little Giants mustered 9 hits; Graham, Gus Lidwell, Hayden Trigg and Jameson Frame each had one while Ethan Harrison and Dylan Dudek each had two. Mental miscues and defensive errors cost the team in game one.