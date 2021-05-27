Fiorentina join the race for Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta — report

AC Milan could go back in for Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic during the summer transfer window, a report claims. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive), Milenkovic has already made the decision not to renew his contract with Fiorentina – which expires in 2022 – because he wants to move to a club better positioned to compete for trophies. Milan have really been following him for a long time and he is a player that both Stefano Pioli and Paolo Maldini like very much.