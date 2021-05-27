Cancel
Soccer

Fiorentina join the race for Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta — report

By Fellipe Miranda
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavide Zappacosta might not have been the most impressive player to have ever don the Chelsea shirt, but this season, he’s proven to be more than competent enough while on loan at Serie A club Genoa. The 28-year-old has featured on both the right and the left flanks as a wing-back, making 25 appearances, the most since his debut season at Chelsea in 2017, and scoring four goals in the process, a career high.

Davide Zappacosta
Mohamed Salah
#Fiorentina#Race#Serie A Club Genoa#Atalanta#La Gazzetta Dello Sport#Our Life
Europe
Instagram
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
