Fiorentina join the race for Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta — report
Davide Zappacosta might not have been the most impressive player to have ever don the Chelsea shirt, but this season, he's proven to be more than competent enough while on loan at Serie A club Genoa. The 28-year-old has featured on both the right and the left flanks as a wing-back, making 25 appearances, the most since his debut season at Chelsea in 2017, and scoring four goals in the process, a career high.