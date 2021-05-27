Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olympian Allyson Felix On How Motherhood and the Pandemic Changed Her Outlook On Life

By Michelle Konstantinovsky
Posted by 
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's the only female track and field athlete to ever win six Olympic gold medals, and alongside Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, she's the most decorated track and field Olympian of all time. Clearly, Allyson Felix is no stranger to a challenge. She faced a nine-month hiatus in 2014 due to a hamstring injury, sustained significant ligament tears after falling from a pull-up bar in 2016, and was forced to undergo an emergency C-section in 2018 when she was diagnosed with severe pre-eclampsia during pregnancy with her daughter child Camryn. After she emerged from the traumatic episode, Felix ended up cutting ties with her then-sponsor Nike, after publicly expressing her disappointment with what she says was unfair compensation as a postpartum athlete.

www.shape.com
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Robin
Person
Camryn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Black Women#Child Birth#Changed#How Motherhood#Jamaican#Olympian#Nike#Nicu#Bridgestone Olympic#Mothercare#Shares Felix#Daughter#Pregnant Athletes#Healing#Time#Gold Medals#Giving Birth#Doubts#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Pregnancy
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Allyson Felix Is Running for Black Mothers Everywhere

Doulas and midwives often tell their clients to record their birth stories so they don't forget the moments leading up to how they became mothers. But this past year has changed many of these narratives as the global pandemic has impacted birthing people in ways big and small. Some welcomed children alone, as hospitals struggled to contain the virus. Others have been isolated from friends and family, trading in-person celebrations for face-time and Zoom calls. As we prepare to celebrate Mother's Day, Birth Stories—a limited audio series hosted by Vogue Beauty Director and pandemic mom Celia Ellenberg—spotlights the resilience of women and the weird, wild, and wonderful experience of bringing life into the world during a time of unimaginable loss.
Sportsteamusa.org

Allyson Felix Focusing On Bid For Fifth And Final Olympic Games

Allyson Felix poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympics shoot on Nov. 19, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif. Allyson Felix’s daughter Camryn was easy to spot on Mother’s Day. She was the 2-year-old wearing the “My Mom Is Faster Than Your Mom” T-shirt at the USATF Golden Games track meet.
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Singer-Songwriter Nao Shares the Hair Routine That’s Served Her Well Amid New Motherhood

Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week, they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Keith Urban shares moving rare photo of Nicole Kidman and grown-up daughters

Keith Urban shared an incredibly moving post during Memorial Day weekend, reflecting on what the servicemen and women of America have done for their country. Taking to Instagram, the Country singer, who was born in New Zealand but moved to the US in 1992, shared a beautiful picture showing wife Nicole Kidman with their two daughters in front of an American flag.
Sportsolympics.com

Natalia Yurchenko on Simone Biles' feat: "I was dreaming about seeing it"

Before artistic gymnastics had Simone Biles, it had the Soviet women’s team. Like Biles, they dominated the sport, winning eight-straight Olympic team gold medals from 1952 to 1980. They also claimed titles in 1988 and, as the Unified Team, in 1992. And even more like Biles, they pushed the sport...
Celebritiesflaunt.com

Felix Mallard | The 'Ginny and Georgia' Star Discusses Pandemic Pressures and Toxic Masculinity

23-year old Australian actor Felix Mallard has swiftly caught the attention of the Gen Z masses for his newest role as bad boy Marcus in Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia, a comedy-drama about the witty and dynamic mother-daughter pair Ginny and Georgia, who move north in search of a fresh beginning amidst a tumultuous past. What follows is a mixture of chaos, secret rendezvous, and necessary conversations on adolescent mental health. Mallard’s character, Marcus, is promptly revealed to encapsulate more than just his role as Ginny’s love interest, with an essential underlying storyline of his own that contrasts his outwardly tough and unfeeling facade. The show was just announced to be renewed for a second season.
dailysoapdish.com

TLC ‘Sister Wives’: Maddie Brown Brush Stuns In New Photos!

We all know Maddie Brown Brush from Sister Wives and she has really started to change her look lately. Her fans were pretty impressed to see her newest pictures of her with the family. She posted a few last week of her with her children and husband, Caleb Brush and...
TennisPosted by
Shape Magazine

The Simple, 5-Word Mantra Sloane Stephens Lives By

Sloane Stephens truly needs no introduction out on the tennis court. While she's already played in the Olympics and become a U.S. Open champion (among other accomplishments), her storied career is still being written. She recently stopped by :BLACKPRINT, the Black Employee Resource Group for Meredith Corporation (which owns Shape),...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

How To Survive Modern Motherhood

When I first learned I was pregnant with my first child, I spent countless hours reading the latest parenting books and taking the recommended classes in preparation for my new role. While I understood that being a mother would be challenging, I was also confident in my ability to step into this next chapter. However, as soon as my son was born, I was instantly overwhelmed by the newness and intensity of it all. During the first months of motherhood, I often reminded myself of the skills I encouraged my clients to use in their own journeys to support their mental and physical health. And, as the years have gone by, I find myself relying on these same skills to help me through my toughest parenting moments. Whether you are hoping to become a parent in the future or are a parenting veteran with decades of experience under your belt, here are a few of my “go-to” reminders that I use, when coping with the stress that comes with being a mom.
WorkoutsESPN

Olympic weightlifter Katherine Nye on how her bipolar II diagnosis changed her life

This spring, champion weightlifter Katherine Nye officially qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. For the 22-year-old from Oakland Township, Michigan, the journey to the Olympics hasn't been easy. After only training in weightlifting for three years, Nye made her international debut in 2018 and won silver at the IWF Junior World Championships. In 2019, at one of the heights of her competitive weightlifting career, Nye was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder -- a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include hypomania and depression -- and mild ADHD.
TennisTODAY.com

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, citing mental health

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach. Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, a day after she was fined $15,000 by tournament officials for skipping post-match press conferences, citing her mental health. Many are speaking out in support of the star athlete for standing up for herself, including fellow tennis legends Billie Jean King and Serena Williams. NBC’s Molly Hunter has the latest from London.
Tennistoofab.com

Stars Voice Support for Naomi Osaka After She Quits French Open

"You shouldn't ever have to make a decision like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don't protect their own. major respect." Celebrities are voicing their support for Naomi Osaka. The 23-year-old Japanese professional tennis player announced on social media on Monday that she...
Mental HealthPosted by
AFP

Osaka crisis throws light on stars' mental health and media 'voyeurism'

Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open, after revealing her battle with depression and anxiety, has cast a harsh light on the mental health of the sport's superstars with one expert even accusing the media of "voyeurism". The 23-year-old world number two, and four-time major winner, said she will now take a break from tennis, putting her participation at Wimbledon and her home Olympics at risk. Osaka was fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification from Roland Garros after she refused to honour mandatory media commitments. She claims they are detrimental to her mental health and likened the traditional post-match news conference to "kicking people when they're down".
Celebritiesamomama.com

TD Jakes' Wife Serita Stuns in a Zebra-Print Dress during a Day Out with Him in a Black Outfit

Bishop T.D. Jakes recently shared a sweet photo of himself and his stunning wife, Serita, rocking stylish outfits during a day out ahead of their 39th wedding anniversary. Bishop T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes, are one of the most recognized Christian couples. Through their megachurch, The Potter’s House, and their authorship, their ministry has touched lives all over the world.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Today's Hoda Kotb celebrates personal news with heart-warming photo

It was celebration time for Hoda Kotb this weekend, as the Today star shared the happiest of photographs with her social media fans. The mother-of-two took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with her best friend, fellow TV journalist Karen Swenson, and Karen's daughter Catherine. WATCH:...