AM News Brief: Federal Drought Response, Romney’s 'Courage' Award & Your Questions About The City Budget
Utah Lowers Flag To Remember San Jose Shooting Victims. Flags have been lowered at Utah state buildings to honor victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting in San Jose, California. A gunman took the lives of nine people at a rail yard where he was employed. Gov. Spencer Cox authorized the lowering of the Utah flag at state facilities through sunset on Sunday. It follows President Joe Biden’s order to lower the U.S. flag to half-staff at federal and military facilities. — Elaine Clark.www.kuer.org