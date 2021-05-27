Cancel
Utah State

AM News Brief: Federal Drought Response, Romney's 'Courage' Award & Your Questions About The City Budget

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Lowers Flag To Remember San Jose Shooting Victims. Flags have been lowered at Utah state buildings to honor victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting in San Jose, California. A gunman took the lives of nine people at a rail yard where he was employed. Gov. Spencer Cox authorized the lowering of the Utah flag at state facilities through sunset on Sunday. It follows President Joe Biden’s order to lower the U.S. flag to half-staff at federal and military facilities. — Elaine Clark.

Utah Statekuer.org

Utah Lawmakers Not Considering A Ban On Critical Race Theory Yet — But The Issue Remains Contentious.

Parents and Republican lawmakers around Utah are concerned students are learning Critical Race Theory, or CRT, in school. CRT is an academic framework for understanding how racism — whether conscious or not — fuels the many disparities that exist in the country today, from Black people and people of color earning less than white people to students of color doing worse in schools.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Grace Olscamp: That $1.5 billion is for Utahns, not private interests

This week the Utah state legislature is likely to decide how to spend the $1.5 billion in discretionary funds the state received through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion stimulus package providing pandemic fiscal relief to states throughout the U.S. An additional $1 billion from Utah’s share...
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Utah Legislature might ban school mask requirements in special session

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature is set to tackle whether to ban face mask requirements in schools in a special session on Wednesday. Gov. Spencer Cox included the issue in his call for the special session issued Monday morning, along with a list of 21 other items he's looking to the Legislature to consider. The Legislature will also consider how to appropriate more than $1.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Governor Ends $300 Federal Jobless Benefit Early to Boost Employment

Utah officials are cutting back on jobless benefits, claiming without evidence federal "bonus" payments are keeping thousands of Utahns from returning to work. Critics of the move announced last week by Gov. Spencer Cox, said an early end to the $300 weekly pandemic stimulus and other related benefits will hurt thousands of recipients by slashing their income before they are ready or able to re-enter the workforce.
Salt Lake City, UTGephardt Daily

Gov. Cox, Senate Pres. Adams, House Speaker Wilson release statement about ‘Israel’s right to defend land and citizens’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson on Monday issued a statement regarding “the escalating violence in Israel.”. “We condemn the senseless bloodshed perpetrated by Hamas,” the men’s statement says. “Israel has every...
Salt Lake City, UTKSLTV

Special Session Of Utah Legislature Set For Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Gov. Spencer Cox has called for state legislators to meet in a special session Wednesday to discuss 22 issues, including accepting and appropriating funds from the American Rescue Plan. The Legislature will also discuss prohibiting face mask requirements in K-12 schools, amending provisions related to...
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Salt Lake County, UTutahbusiness.com

Salt Lake County Auditor transitions tax sales online via Bid4Assets.com

Salt Lake City — The Salt Lake County Auditor’s Office will host its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with auction site Bid4Assets.com. The county is required by state law to hold its tax sale annually. Transitioning the sale online will allow the Auditor’s Office to conduct it safely, removing all COVID-19 associated concerns by allowing participants to bid from their laptops, cell phones, and desktops.
Utah Stateeaglemountaincity.com

Utah drought prompts water conservation resources

Eagle Mountain City is encouraging residents to manage their lawn watering schedule. More than 60% of the City’s water usage is used on outdoor watering. For more information about Utah’s drought conditions, visit our Water Conservation page here.