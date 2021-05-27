Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

By Radboud University
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren with ADHD are generally treated with medication and/or behavioral treatments. However, medication-alone is insufficient in a quarter to a third of the children. For that reason, the scientists investigated whether a mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) would have a positive effect on children who did not respond sufficiently to other ADHD treatments. MBIs can elicit positive effects on psychological symptoms and behavior of children and parents.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#On Children#Anxiety#Child Health#Behavioral Health#Mbi#Cau#Mymind#The Donders Institute#Environmental Sensitivity#Adhd Symptoms#Mindful Parenting#Training#Autistic Traits#Parents#Positive Effects#Treatments#Care#Self Compassion#Usual Interventions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Kidsthedoctorstv.com

Why Self-Harm Is on the Rise in Teens

A new study found that over the pandemic year, self-harm claims rose by 333% and overdoses by 120% among 13-18-year-olds. What red flags should parents look out for? Pediatrician Dr. Jen Trachtenberg shares the many warning signs that include negative self-talk and changes in behaviors. What should parents be doing to check on their child?
Mental HealthWell+Good

The Difference Between Social Anxiety and Shyness, According to a Psychologist

Perhaps you’ve waited all of quarantine for authentic social connection—hugs, maskless conversations, eating outdoors because it’s beautiful…not because it’s a safety hazard to chow down inside. Yet now that you’re mingling with others, you feel decidedly self-conscious, uncomfortable, even panic-y. You may be wondering: Do I have social anxiety, or am I just shy following a year with limited human interaction?
Mental Healthpro-tools-expert.com

How A Producer Embraced ADHD To Benefit Her Work

In this article Audrey Martinovich shares the ways she believes her ADHD is a benefit to her in her professional life. Like a lot of people, my pandemic experience had its share of existential crises. Once the routine went out the window, I felt like my wheels were always spinning but I was stuck in the same place. I couldn’t focus on anything. I was constantly forgetting where I put things (phone, my glass of water, the snack I was just holding…) or what item I entered a room to get.
Mental Healthbocaratontribune.com

Cure stigma with green ribbons: Support mental health awareness month

Mental health is a topic that’s seldom talked about, although many professionals can agree that it is a serious one. It’s typically seen as attention-seeking, a nonexistent problem or not important enough to be addressed, however, this is not the case. It is very important to create conversations about mental health, especially during May’s mental health awareness month. Mental health is important for a person’s overall health and should be a priority, however many underestimate its significance.
Mental HealthAdvocate Messenger

Students’ mental health, substance abuse should be focus of parents

Coordinator, Boyle County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, Inc. The end of the most unusual school year in recent history is almost here. Students, parents, teachers and administrators, and other experts are still evaluating the effects of this academic year. Parents are preparing for summer, in all the ways necessary for their family. Those preparations may include arranging for child care, summer camp planning, assisting in finding summer jobs and internships for older teens, vacations, and then – maybe all too soon – preparation for next school year. Summers are short, and parents often find it difficult to do everything on their list.
Yogabenefitspro.com

Beyond yoga: How leaders can promote mental health in the workplace

The past year has introduced struggles that challenged workers in every possible way. Millions of people suddenly found themselves in new situations, trying to simultaneously navigate the changes that came with work, their family, schools and childcare, while also being concerned for their health during a global pandemic. All of this has taken a toll on the workforce. Forty percent of adults report struggling with mental health or substance use and reported four times the amount of anxiety and/or depression disorder diagnosis compared to 2019. Yet less than 50% of adults that report struggling with mental health actually seek help.
KidsMedicalXpress

'Sounding it out' not so easy for children with dyslexia

For years, competent and well-educated elementary school teachers and well-intentioned, if exasperated, parents have routinely repeated a mantra to struggling early readers: "Sound it out." But what if a child can't? What if something in a child's brain is blocking their very efforts to achieve such a seemingly simple task?
Kidscolumbusparent.com

Pediatric HealthSource: Teaching Children Emotional Empowerment

Talk to kids about their feelings and help them learn how to control them when necessary. Q: How can I teach my child to express their emotions freely while having the ability to manage them when necessary?. A: One of the most important parts of being human is the range...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Strategies for Physical and Mental Health Awareness

Our mental health can either make us vulnerable to disease or protect us from it. Likewise, our physical health can affect our minds. Because mental and physical health are related, we must address them equally. Ways to take care of your physical and mental health simultaneously include adequate, restful sleep...
Mental HealthMedscape News

Psychiatric Disorder Prevalence Higher in Adult Cerebral Palsy

Adults with cerebral palsy, especially those with intellectual disabilities, are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder, compared with the general population, a review of seven datasets shows. The body of literature on psychiatric issues in children with cerebral palsy (CP) is increasing, but population-based studies of...
Mental HealthJournal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Using mindful movement for stress reduction

Since we are still acknowledging Mental Health Awareness Month, I wanted to share a little bit about mindful movement. Mindfulness is defined as an awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment. Practicing mindfulness can happen in many ways including types of breathing, visualization, using our...
YogaThrive Global

The Universal Benefits of Practicing Mindfulness While Traveling

Mindfulness is a practice that we can take with us wherever we go. It’s the “practice of being present,” and that practice doesn’t have to end when we get off a meditation pillow or yoga mat. In fact, the practice of Mindfulness strengthens when we bring it with us and apply it to whatever we’re doing in our daily lives.
Diseases & TreatmentsADDitude

Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity Benefits Children with ADHD

Moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) has a small but significant effect on ADHD symptoms in children, especially when used in conjunction with medication, according to a new review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Attention Disorders.1 Unlike previous research on the benefits of exercise for ADHD, this study comprised a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized control trials (RCTs) “that included regular MVPA interventions for children and adolescents with ADHD and also measured post-differences in symptoms between intervention and control groups on a clinically valid ADHD rating scale.”
Mental HealthTeachThought

How Can You Teach Mindfulness To Students?

Contributed by Kelly April Tyrrell and TeachThought Staff. While the scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Investigating Healthy Minds (CIHM) at the Waisman Center aren’t yet ready to issue evidence-based mindfulness curriculum practices, Flook and CIHM outreach specialists Lisa Thomas Prince and Lori Gustafson offer the following tips for families wishing to engage in mindfulness practices for a more positive classroom atmosphere.
Mental Healththewatchdogonline.com

My Life With Anxiety

I get to the door of my next class and stand there, arm outstretched. I pause. I try to will my arm to move but I can’t. Thoughts of doubt, fear and anger circle in my head. The longer I wait to open the door, the later I will be. My arm lunges out and I sneak into the back of the classroom with shaking legs.
Mental Healththedoctorstv.com

The Serious Side Effects of Burnout - Depression & PTSD

The past year has been hard on nearly everyone, and especially difficult for healthcare workers who are experiencing burnout in an entirely new way. The Doctors warn that burnout can lead to serious issues like depression and PTSD. A study found that more than half of doctors, nurses, and emergency...
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Mothers' depression impacts mother-infant relationships

In a study funded by National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) researchers examined whether depression, either before or during pregnancy, affects the mother-infant relationship. The research was published today in BJPsych Open. Researchers looked at the quality of mother-infant interactions eight weeks and 12 months...
Kidsverywellfamily.com

How to Teach Your Child About the Mind-Body Connection

The mind-body connection is an important concept for kids to understand. Children are regularly taught about physical health and feelings. But what may often get left unexplained or unexplored with kids is the powerful link between our bodies and our brains. Knowing what the mind-body connection is can help children...
Mental HealthHello Magazine

How to cope if you're struggling with post-lockdown social anxiety

As lockdown gradually eases and social restrictions are soon to be a thing of the past, many are flocking to make plans, fill up the social schedule and book in some much-needed time out after months of isolation. For some, this newfound freedom might feel exhilarating. But for many, adjusting to the 'new normal' has brought about a painful reality.