Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

The past year has introduced struggles that challenged workers in every possible way. Millions of people suddenly found themselves in new situations, trying to simultaneously navigate the changes that came with work, their family, schools and childcare, while also being concerned for their health during a global pandemic. All of this has taken a toll on the workforce. Forty percent of adults report struggling with mental health or substance use and reported four times the amount of anxiety and/or depression disorder diagnosis compared to 2019. Yet less than 50% of adults that report struggling with mental health actually seek help.