Nottingham junior Shamali Whittle took the top spot in the state in the 100 meters on Friday, and he reaffirmed his place at the top of the state’s 200 list on Saturday. Running 10.54 seconds in the prelims and 10.59 in the final of the 100 on Friday at Jackson Libert, Whittle usurped St. Peter’s Prep’s Fitzroy Ledgister, who ran 10.60 at the South Hudson Championships three weekends ago, to take the top spot in the state on the season according to MileSplit.