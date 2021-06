KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Several localities in Sabah and one each in Sarawak and Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from June 5-18. Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO will involve the Sigah anak Lak longhouse in Sungai Baoh Burak, Dalat in Mukah, Sarawak and in Ladang Chin Teck, Muadzam Shah in Rompin, Pahang.