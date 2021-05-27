Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Man livestreams his last minutes as he commits suicide after leading police on a chase as they tried to arrest him for abusing his child’s mother (video)

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man named Angel Hernandez Grado livstreamed his last moments before he shot himself in the head. In the video shared to his Instagram Stories, Angel is seen in his car, holding a gun while preparing to take his life. His cousin called him but he refused to pick up. Another loved one called and began singing to him and he broke down in tears. Police surrounded his car and tried to talk him out of making any rash decisions but Angel, who has a love for cars and writes about cars, wouldn’t listen. Friends also left comments, begging him not to kill himself, all to no avail.

melodyinter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Clemente, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police Cars#Car Chase#Home Video#Leading Man#Guns#County Police#Instagram Stories#Abc 7#Boyfriend#Authorities#Friends#Hours Long Standoff#Moments#Air7 Hd#Love#Tributes#Rash Decisions#Singing#Landis Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Instagram
Related
Temecula, CAValley News

Genetic genealogy leads to identification of Temecula woman as cold case murder victim, husband charged

Authorities have announced the arrest of Jack Dennis Potter, 68, in the cold case murder of Temecula resident Laurie Diane Potter, 54, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Laurie Potter’s remains were unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in an apartment complex dumpster. Her husband, Jack Potter, is accused of murdering her. At the time Laurie Potter’s remains were found, investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female, and that she was the victim of a homicide, but her identity and what exactly happened to her remained a mystery until recently thanks to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. According.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Oxygen

Slain Woman's Remains Identified 17 Years After Her Legs Were Found In San Diego Dumpster

A California woman whose remains were found in a dumpster nearly two decades ago was allegedly murdered by her husband, officials announced last week. Laurie Diane Potter, was positively identified as the woman whose legs were found crammed in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego in 2003, authorities said. Her husband, Jack Potter, was arrested on May 12 in Rancho Cucamonga in connection with her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Escondido, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Deputies Recover Stolen Rincon Artifacts After Serving Warrant at North County Home

Authorities arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of stealing priceless Native American artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. At 7 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at the home of Sonny Hunter, 32, in the 10000 block of Quail Glen Way in unincorporated Escondido. They located all of the artifacts stolen from the casino, then took Hunter into custody.