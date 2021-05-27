Man livestreams his last minutes as he commits suicide after leading police on a chase as they tried to arrest him for abusing his child’s mother (video)
A man named Angel Hernandez Grado livstreamed his last moments before he shot himself in the head. In the video shared to his Instagram Stories, Angel is seen in his car, holding a gun while preparing to take his life. His cousin called him but he refused to pick up. Another loved one called and began singing to him and he broke down in tears. Police surrounded his car and tried to talk him out of making any rash decisions but Angel, who has a love for cars and writes about cars, wouldn’t listen. Friends also left comments, begging him not to kill himself, all to no avail.melodyinter.com