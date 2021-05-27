Cancel
Portland, OR

The week in bankruptcies: Organic Acres Agricultural Services LLC.

Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 11 days ago
Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date, the court recorded 6 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 65% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

