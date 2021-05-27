Cleveland pays respect to fallen police officers on National Police Week 2021

City of Cleveland - City Hall/Facebook

This week, the City of Cleveland has acknowledged 2021 Police Week by having multiple events as a tribute to pay respect to the officers who have died in the line of duty.

The badges of two passed away Patrol Officer officers, James Skernivitz EOW 9/3/20 and Vu Nguyen EOW 7/6/18 were put up in the Cleveland Police Museum on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Surviving family members of both officers, including their children and wives, were in attendance for an intimate, small ceremony.

On the next day, on Friday, May 21, 2021, The Police Memorial Parade and Ceremony were held in downtown Cleveland and hosted by the Greater Cleveland Peace Officer Memorial Society. Police agencies from the local, state and federal levels attended, including a detail from Canada.

During the ceremony, Detective James Skernivitz was given an honor after being killed in the line of duty alongside a police informant in what investigators suspect was a random shooting on September 3, 2020. He was working as a Federal Task Force Officer on the law enforcement initiative Operation Legend.

Chief Calvin D. Williams of the Cleveland Police Department also spoke of the many accolades and achievements given to Detective James Skernivitz during his service as a Cleveland Police Officer.

The police week events concluded on Saturday with police collectors show at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree hotel on Lakeside Avenue downtown Cleveland. In honor of National Police Week, the City of Cleveland has paid respect to the city's fallen heroes by keeping their memories alive and hold the hearts of their loved ones dearly.