Sixers Revoke Fan's Season Tickets After ‘Disrespectful' Westbrook Popcorn Incident
The Sixers announced Thursday morning that they’ve revoked the season ticket membership of the spectator who threw popcorn on an injured Russell Westbrook. They also have banned that fan indefinitely from all events at Wells Fargo Center following the incident in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ win Wednesday night over the Wizards in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The team apologized to Westbrook and the Wizards for “being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior.”www.nbcphiladelphia.com