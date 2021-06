London stocks were little changed in early trade on Thursday, struggling for direction. At 0900 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,021.67. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The FTSE 100 seems to be on a road to nowhere at the moment. Fears about inflation have subsided for the time being and even some volatility in Asian markets wasn’t enough to wake the index from its slumber.