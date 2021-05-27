NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeals of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park, will hold a public hearing in the Village Hall, 1 Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, New York on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. relative to the following application:†Application of Kristian Olvet, owner of 49 Clover Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001 for a variance from Chapter 99-21 (E) (11): Paving in the front yard of any residence not exceeding 35% of the area of the front yard and limited to a driveway not exceeding 12 feet in width and a walkway not exceeding four feet in width separated from the driveway by at least two feet of green space.† The driveway also shall be separated from the property line by at least one foot of green space.† Applicant seeks a special exception permit for the proposed 21í wide driveway.This application is made subject to the provisions of Article IX, Section 99-61, of the Zoning Ordinance of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park.†The property which said variance is applied for is located 150 feet south of Crocus Avenue on the east side of Clover Avenue, and known as 49 Clover Avenue, Section 32, Block 173, Lot(s) 46 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map.A copy of the application is on file in the Public Works/Building Department facility located at the foot of Stewart Street in the Village of Floral Park and may be examined by any persons interested therein during business hours, Monday through Friday, inclusive, except legal holidays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.†NOW TAKE NOTICE, that all parties in interest and citizens will be given the opportunity to be heard at the aforesaid time and place. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF APPEALS.