AJ Bell interim profits jump amid record new customer numbers

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIn the six months to the end of March, pre-tax profit rose 39% to £31.6m on revenue of £73.9m, up 21% on the same period a year ago. The balance sheet strengthened, with net assets up 8% to £117.9m and the interim dividend was lifted to 2.46p a share from 1.50p the year before.

www.sharecast.com
