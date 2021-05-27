Thursday newspaper round-up: Business support, Ofcom, Glaxo

In a major blow to press freedom, Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s largest and last pro-democracy newspaper, says it will print its final edition on Thursday after a series of arrests and an asset freeze, according to a statement from the media house.The paper’s management said that “in view of staff members’ safety”, it had decided “to cease operation immediately after midnight” – making Thursday’s publication the final printed edition.“Thank you to all readers, subscribers, and clients and Hong Kongers for 26 years of immense love and support. Here we say goodbye, take care of yourselves,” Apple Daily said in...