There’s a lovely bit in John le Carre’s perfect novel The Perfect Spy when the hero recalls a childhood memory of being with his spivvy dad, driving through war-time England in a souped-up car. When they see one of the many petrol-saving IS YOUR JOURNEY REALLY NECESSARY? posters they yell out joyfully ‘NO!’ Though we understand that the dad is a bad lot and that the war effort was a wonderful thing, if we have any sort of seditious spirit we can’t help but feel a thrill of recognition at their mutinous jaunt.