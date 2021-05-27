Cancel
HSBC quits US retail banking after four decades

By Sean Farrell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC has agreed to sell its US retail banking operations, calling time on an attempt to compete for mass market dollars that stretches back more than four decades. The bank has agreed to sell 80 branches on the east coast of the US to Citizens Bank along with $9.2bn of deposits and $2.2bn of loans for an undisclosed sum. Cathay Bank will buy HSBC's west coast retail banking operation comprising 10 branches, $1bn of deposits and $0.8bn of loans.

