HSBC quits US retail banking after four decades

NEW YORK CITY — HSBC Holdings has announced plans to exit its U.S. mass-market retail banking business through the sale of 90 of its 148 domestic branches. HSBC will retain 20 to 25 of its existing physical locations in the U.S., which will be repurposed into international wealth centers. These branches will focus exclusively on the banking and wealth management needs of high-net-worth clients. These centers will be located in cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles and Miami, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.