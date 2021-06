Airbus SE maintained a brisk pace of jet deliveries in May, handing over more jets to customers than in the previous month, according to people familiar with the matter. The European planemaker is likely to report about 50 handovers for the month, after making 45 deliveries in April, the people said, asking not to be identified before the figures are finalized. Airbus is due to publish monthly order-and-delivery statistics early next week.