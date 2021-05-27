Cancel
Sterling pops higher after comments from BoE's Vlieghe

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling popped higher after Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said the Bank is most likely to start raising interest rates "well into" next year. In remarks made at a lecture at the University of Bath, published by the BoE, Vlieghe said the Bank could make a move earlier in 2022 if the economy bounces back faster than expected.

