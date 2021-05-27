NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeals of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park, will hold a public hearing in the Village Hall, 1 Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, New York on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. relative to the following application:Application of Joseph Sica, owner of 57 Zinnia Street, Floral Park, NY 11001 for a variance from Chapter 99-21 (E) (10): Window wells may extend two feet into the required side yard, provided that the entire well is protected by a horizontal grating constructed in conformity with the New York State Building Code.† Applicant proposes to maintain a basement egress window extending three feet into the required side yard.†This application is made subject to the provisions of Article IX, Section 99-61, of the Zoning Ordinance of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park.†The property which said variance is applied for is located 92.10 feet west of Plainfield Avenue on the north side of Zinnia Street, and known as 57 Zinnia Street, Section 32, Block 199, Lot(s) 129 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map.A copy of the application is on file in the Public Works/Building Department facility located at the foot of Stewart Street in the Village of Floral Park and may be examined by any persons interested therein during business hours, Monday through Friday, inclusive, except legal holidays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. NOW TAKE NOTICE, that all parties in interest and citizens will be given the opportunity to be heard at the aforesaid time and place.