Economy

Derek Ruterman

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Ruterman serves as Director of Development Services at BH DevCo, responsible for overseeing project execution throughout the development lifecycle. With two decades of commercial construction and real estate experience, Derek has worked with iconic e-commerce brands and national office clients, delivering on a range of different project types across industry sectors. Derek graduated from Arizona State University’s College of Engineering with a BS in Construction Management and an MBA.

News Break
Chester County, PA

Derek Donatelli

One of the top real estate agents in Chester County, Derek Donatelli takes pride in his work and his clients. He has been passionate about sales his entire life, so it doesn’t get much better to him than selling someone their dream home. Donatelli has been actively practicing for three years now, but he’s been passionate about real estate for more 20 while he worked full-time in other sales and negotiations. He has negotiated countless multimillion-dollar deals for clients in the past.
Business

John Weatherford

John Weatherford has recently joined M.E. Wilson Company as a Senior Vice President. John will be working with commercial companies in the Property & Casualty space. Before this, John spent almost a decade in Commercial & Industrial Banking with a focus on the M&A space. John serves and is involved in several organizations such as Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority, Leadership Tampa Bay, Association for Corporate Growth, and several others.
Economy

Ronald H. Kikawa, AIF

Ron Kikawa is recognized at Raymond James as a Chairman Level Advisor. In Hawaii, he was named as one of Forbes Best-in-State Financial Advisors for 2021. Ron graduated from Saint Louis School and earned a BA Degree in Selected Studies in Business and Pre-Law at the University of Hawaii. Ron supports the Aloha United Way and is a Tocqueville Society member, a Charter Member of The Hands of Hope Foundation, and a Legacy Member of the Japanese Cultural Center.
Construction

Brad Sullivan

RED Development has promoted Brad Sullivan to Senior Vice President of Construction. Brad, who has 18 years of Construction Management experience is responsible for contracting and managing a variety of highly complicated projects ranging from tenant improvements to high-rise mixed-use buildings. Brad manages a variety of projects from full commercial redevelopments, office buildings, retail and mixed-use centers.
Business

Joseph Steffes

Joseph Steffes, ASLA, LEED AP has been promoted to Associate Principal. Mr. Steffes joined MESA in 2013 and has over 20 years of professional experience in a variety of markets including higher-education, hospitality, parks, healthcare, and senior living. Joe’s leadership goes beyond design and management of projects. He is recognized for his mentorship of junior staff, and his expertise for a variety of firm-wide needs related to project management, office operations, and technology solutions.
Economy

Kenzie Mayhew

We welcome Kenzie to our Raleigh brokerage, where she joins The Sheri Hagerty Group due to their longstanding track record of success, unique vision, and extensive business network. Kenzie returned to her hometown after graduating from the University of Alabama and then a career in the fashion industry in New York City, which ignited her passion for architecture, design, and interiors.
Economy

LAURA SYER

LAURA SYER , associate dean of finance and administration in the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, has been named VP for budget and planning, effective Aug. 1. Her appointment was approved May 28 by the executive committee of the Cornell board of trustees. Syer succeeds Paul Streeter, who previously announced plans to retire this summer. Syer has served as associate dean of finance and administration in the SC Johnson College since its launch in 2016. She led administrative services for finance, budgeting, human resources, and IT across the college, which has more than 700 employees and about a $300 million budget. She oversaw the integration of the three schools’ finance and human resource organizations, developed financial reporting for one allocated budget with endowed and state resources, restructured human resource and finance school-based groups into single college teams, and supported the centralization of more than 15 units within the college. Prior to that, Syer worked as associate dean of administration as well as executive director of finance and business intelligence in the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, and manager of decision support and project director in the Division of Budget and Planning. As VP for budget and planning, Syer will be responsible for managing the university’s resources and leading the annual budgeting process of the Ithaca–based campuses, in addition to engaging with the Weill Cornell Medical College on budgetary and planning matters. She will also lead institutional research and planning as well as university-wide space and capital planning efforts. Syer received a bachelor’s degree in health and human services with a minor in business from Ohio University in 2000, a master’s degree in sport administration from Canisius College in 2002, an MBA from Quinnipiac University in 2006, and an executive master’s degree of consulting and coaching for change from INSEAD International Business School in Fontainebleau, France in 2020. Before coming to Cornell in 2012, Syer was a financial analyst and manager of international finance for ESPN, Inc.
Fairbanks, AK

Derek Miller for GVEA

To the editor: I have worked with Derek Miller in different capacities for 15 years. I have found him to be willing to listen to and work with anyone. He is clearly not afraid of hard work. I have also found him to be thoughtful and careful, but willing to make decisions needed to make things move forward. He is a sincere individual and a genuine Alaskan.
Business

Cinnaire Announces New Board Members

Cinnaire announced three new members on its board of directors. The new board members include Quinetta Roberson, John A. Hannah distinguished professor of Management and Psychology, Michigan State University; Anne McCulloch, president and CEO, Housing Partnership Equity Trust ; and Jeffrey Benson, president and CEO, Case Credit Union. “We have...
POTUS
The Associated Press

BC-The Conversation for June 9, 10am, ADVISORY

------- TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:. COMMENTARY When announcing financial penalties on Russia earlier this year, Biden hinted at the prospect of ‘further’ sanctions. An energy scholar explains what Biden may have meant. 1079 words. By Scott L. Montgomery, University of Washington. SCIENCE OR TECHNOLOGY When emergency alerts are hard to distinguish from...
Business

PMA Companies promotes Derek Hopper

PMA Companies has named Derek Hopper as executive vice president and chief underwriting officer. Hopper will be responsible for leading the underwriting, product management and development, risk control, and corporate marketing areas. In his new role, he will continue to report to John Santulli, president and CEO of PMA Companies.
Business

David Newman

David Newman, ASLA has been promoted to Associate Principal. Since joining MESA in 2014, Mr. Newman has managed a number of complex design projects across a broad client base. Most recently, David has taken leadership of the firm’s Urban Design market sector. His knowledge and hands-on approach have been instrumental in the successful design and implementation of several award-winning projects.
Agriculture

Shirley Tarawali

Shirley Tarawali (UK) is assistant director general and secretary to the ILRI Board of Trustees. Prior to this, she was director of ILRI’s people, livestock and the environment research team. She has a PhD in Plant Science from the University of London. Previously Shirley held a joint appointment with ILRI and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) based in Ibadan, Nigeria where her research interests were mainly in crop livestock and pastoral systems.
Business

TAMKO Announces Executive Sales Leadership Promotions

GALENA, Kan. — TAMKO announced the promotions of two key leaders to bolster its sales and marketing. Longtime TAMKO executive Stephen McNally has been promoted to senior vice president, and Alex Hines has been promoted to McNally’s previous position of vice president of sales and marketing. McNally joined TAMKO in...
Pittsburgh, PA

Rail supplier news from Wabtec and RSI (June 9)

Wabtec Corp. yesterday marked the start of operations at Neighborhood 91, its additive manufacturing production campus at Pittsburgh International Airport’s Innovation Campus. The new 11,000-square-foot facility builds upon the company's efforts to drive innovation in the rail industry through its growing additive manufacturing capabilities, Wabtec officials said in a press release. The site features an SLM®800 printer, which will produce state-of-the-art, large-scale, lightweight parts for rail industry customers. Production will include metal aluminum transit components like brake parts, heat sinks for freight locomotives, among many other rail applications. Applying additive manufacturing technology to some of these applications will reduce lead times by up to 80%.
Business

Paul Patterson

Paul Patterson was recently named VP of Revenue at Next47, a global venture capital firm backed by Siemens AG that invests in, and partners with B2B entrepreneurs. Patterson was most recently at NetApp where he managed over $1.1 billion in revenue across four regions. He is also a member of the Board of Advisors at Raindrop Systems Inc., a AI/ML powered enterprise SaaS solution. Prior to NetApp he launched and built foundational SaaS organizations that have led to seven company acquisitions.
Business

AmeriLife snags new SVP

AmeriLife Group has announced the appointment of Rhonda Fenner as senior vice president for operations transformation. In her new role, Fenner (pictured above) will collaborate with AmeriLife’s third-party administration and agent services functions to identify and implement core process improvements. She will also enact improvements in agent onboarding and service experiences.
Milwaukee, WI

Melanie Schmieding

Director of Baird Family Wealth at Baird (Milwaukee, WI) Melanie Schmieding joins Baird as a Director of Baird Family Wealth in the firm’s Private Wealth Management business. She brings over 20 years of industry experience and was most recently with Abbott Downing. Based in Denver, Schmieding will co-lead and expand Baird’s new family wealth initiative that supports financial advisor teams focused on complex clients in partnership with Jaleigh White, CPA. Schmieding earned her BS in business from Emmanuel College and MBA from Boston University.
Mclean, VA

Gladstone Commercial Appoints Chief Financial Officer

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial') announced today that Gary Gerson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective June 4, 2021. Mr. Gerson has served as Gladstone Commercial's Interim Chief Financial Officer since March 26, 2021. Prior to joining the company,...