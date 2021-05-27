Supply Chain Challenges Continue to Push Engineering and Construction Costs Upward

Electric vehicles (EVs) stem from the rising quest for green and clean transportation that forms the base of e-mobility of the future. The exponentially increasing EV sales will remain the prime factor pushing the demand for EV charging infrastructure in the global market. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's recent report states that there was nearly 7.6% growth in the demand for public electric vehicle supply equipment in the course of three months in 2020. This and more such findings provide strong support to the progressing growth trail of the EV charging infrastructure market. While the developed world has been supporting the market growth right since the rise of e-mobility concept, targeted government policies are uplifting the market prospects in developing economies of Asia Pacific.