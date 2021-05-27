Supply Chain Challenges Continue to Push Engineering and Construction Costs Upward

Cancel
Engineering and construction costs maintained their upward movement in May, driven at least in part by rising costs to ship materials from key markets to the U.S. The latest IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index (ECCI), produced jointly by IHS Markit and the Procurement Executives Group (PEG), shows costs rose for the seventh straight month, with survey respondents reporting widespread price increases across all index components.

We reach contractors in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving and rental looking to gain industry knowledge in their field and make business planning decisions. We provide contractors with fresh, relevant content delivered through industry-leading digital properties, magazines, newsletters, email campaigns, videos, webinars, podcasts, whitepapers, social media sites and more.

