Supply Chain Challenges Continue to Push Engineering and Construction Costs Upward

What do chicken, golf carts and lumber have in common? Not much — except they’ve all become harder to find in recent weeks. As the U.S. experiences an economic recovery a year following the COVID-19 pandemic, supply isn’t keeping up with demand for certain goods. Building materials, chicken and gasoline are just a few of the items causing concern of shortages and price increases nationwide. And in The Villages, golf carts and golf cart parts became scarce due to delayed shipments, affecting local golf cart dealers’ sales and service business. Factors such as manufacturing delays, production issues, labor shortages and cybersecurity attacks have been to blame for the supply chain disruptions being felt nationwide, statewide and locally involving an ever growing list of commodities.