Supply Chain Challenges Continue to Push Engineering and Construction Costs Upward

Building a home in the U.S. has never been more expensive than it is today, says Bloomberg. Building material costs have increased upwards of 260% since a year ago, resulting in difficult conversations with buyers and builders unable to meet sky high demand. One Idaho builder is spending $40,000 to $100,000 more during construction, mainly due to rising lumber costs. On average, the price of foundation and concrete slabs have advanced 104% this year, trusses cost 146% more, and lumber is up 262%. Read more to see a full breakdown of specific material cost increases.