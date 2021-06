Thermaltake, the leading premium brand of PC DIY components for Cooling, Gaming Gear and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is back again to host the 2021 Thermaltake Expo June Virtual Exhibition. Thermaltake has prepared an incredible virtual show, featuring innovative new product designs, cutting-edge new software, and some surprising brand-new colors. From June 1st to the 4th, viewers can tune into our live stream broadcasts on the Thermaltake Facebook Page, Thermaltake Global YouTube Channel, and Event Microsite. The first three days will be broadcasted in English, and the last day will feature a Chinese live stream. Viewers are welcome to join in till the end to get the ultimate TT expo experience!