Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

How to Find Multifamily Properties—And 5 Steps to Complete Before Searching

biggerpockets.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling White is a multifamily investor, specializing in value-add apartments in Indianapolis and other Midwestern markets. With just under a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Sterling was involved with the management of over $10MM in capital, which is deployed across a $18.9MM real estate portfolio made up of multifamily apartments. Through the company he founded, Sonder Investment Group, he owns just under 400 units.

www.biggerpockets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokers#Real Estate Agents#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Company#Residential Real Estate#Digital Properties#Residential Property#Rental Property#Residential Buildings#Midwestern#Sonder Investment Group#Crowdfunding#Maverick Mindset#Llc#Google#Manta#Bizapedia#Linkedin#Redfin#Trulia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateInman.com

10 steps to 6-figures in real estate

As the CEO of a national, full-service real estate brokerage, I have the pleasure of meeting with hundreds of agents each year on a one-on-one basis. Theone question that comes up every single time is, “How do I grow my business?”. Regardless of whether these agents close five homes or...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Multifamily Is CRE’s Most Liquid Sector

Multifamily transaction volume topped $138 billion last year and hit $32 billion in the first quarter of 2021, making the asset class the most liquid among all commercial real estate property types. A new report from JLL shows that closed-end fund closings targeting multi-housing assets have totaled $68.4 billion since...
Real Estateirei.com

Dermody Properties surpasses $1b for third commingled fund

Dermody Properties has closed its third commingled fund, the Dermody Properties Industrial Fund III (DPIF III), with $1.1 billion in capital commitments. DPIF III exceeded its target fundraising goal of $800 million and was backed by public and corporate pension funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors. Dermody said nearly...
Carlsbad, CAathomeincarlsbad.com

Summer 2021 Home Buyer Guide

I know it’s not quite summer, but if you are considering buying a home, my Summer 2021 Home Buyer Guide is now available and you can download it for FREE. And if you are going to be selling a home, too, check out my 2021 Summer Home Seller Guide!. It’s...
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Overcoming Post-Pandemic Property Tax Challenges

The pandemic has exacerbated challenges of identifying and ingesting property tax information, but there is help if servicers know where to look. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021...
Businessappraisalbuzz.com

Demand for Luxury Homes on the Rise

Economic recovery for wealthy Americans seems to be occurring at a more rapid clip, as a recent Redfin report finds a spike in the sale of higher-end homes. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a.
Retail420property.com

Tips to Succeed as a Cannabis & Hemp Real Estate Agent

Investors and entrepreneurs entering the cannabis and hemp industry often need help from real estate agents familiar with properties that can support their business plans. Succeeding as a cannabis real estate agent or hemp real estate agent often means finding ways to exceed the expectations of your clients. That’s easier said than done if you’re new to the industry. The following tips will help beginner and experienced agents succeed in this growing market.
Real EstateGettysburg Times

The soaring costs of land and lumber

Rising real estate prices are all over the news, with reports of homes selling well above asking prices. A similar phenomenon is happening to farmland and timberland tracts, impacting many farmers and forest products operators. Record high lumber prices are also causing challenges across the state, especially with construction projects.
Real Estatetheclose.com

3 Types of Real Estate Investing Every Agent Needs to Learn

When it comes to real estate investing, we are exposed to outstanding opportunities all the time. Sadly, we often don’t have the cash or real estate clients to take advantage of them. They turn into “the deals that got away.” The key to jumping on the right opportunities for yourself or your clients is knowing what they are and how to spot them.
Real Estatecredible.com

Cash-Out Refinance on an Investment Property: How It Works

Our goal is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we receive compensation from our partner lenders, whom we will always identify, all opinions are our own. Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS # 1681276, is referred to here as "Credible." When home values soar,...
Income TaxPosted by
The Oregonian

Liz Weston: Math is different when moving into former rental property to lower capital gains taxes

Dear Liz: My wife wants to sell our home of three years for a $300,000 profit after an extensive remodel and move into our rental home. She wants to stay there for two years and then sell to take advantage of the capital gains exemption. If we do it her way, we lower our monthly mortgage payment but lose the yearly rental income of $30,000. Our income is around $130,000. Any input?
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Are rising property values good for Lincoln?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It doesn’t feel good to see your property taxes go up year after year. With a property tax rate of 1.96% in Lancaster County, homeowners are certainly feeling the impact on their pocketbooks, but local real estate agent Mark Faatz of Woods Bros Realty says that rising property values mean that money is coming into the city.
Real EstateGreenwichTime

Duo Dickinson: When it comes to real estate are we in a bubble or a new market?

If you are older than 40, you remember the first seven years of the 21st century. These were the peak buying years of the Baby Boom Generation —which perverted home ownership into a fevered housing boom — which then became the worldwide economic crash of 2008. In the 30 years before that bust there had been about three other housing bubbles, followed by their inevitable bursting into housing busts.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Livly And Spruce Partner To Reimagine Home Services For Multifamily Family Properties Across The U.S.

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, a leading enterprise-grade resident experience platform, is partnering with Spruce - a leader in lifestyle services for multifamily residents - to provide a unique best-in-class software and services offering to the multifamily industry. Spruce provides a one-of-a-kind, three-sided marketplace for residents, property managers,...
Real EstateBakersfield Californian

What is a property title search? How this important step can make or break your closing

After you search for a home and settle on the perfect property, there’s still another search to perform: the title search. While the title search may not be as exciting as browsing those listings or dreaming of moving in, it’s a crucial step in a real estate transaction, and can have implications for your purchase if it turns up issues. Here’s what you need to know.
MarketsMySanAntonio

How NFTs are Disrupting Property and Trade

NFT means “non-fungible token.” A fungible item can be replaced with another one with the exact characteristics, such as fiat currency. If you were to give someone a loan of $10, it wouldn’t matter if the person gives you the exact 10 dollar note back when returning the money, as long as the currency coins or notes add up to $10.
Real EstatePosted by
Syracuse.com

How to buy a house in a seller’s market

I closed on my house about eight months ago, but it feels like it was in another lifetime. Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic makes time feel bizarrely elastic, but also, the housing market has undergone dramatic changes during that time period. As a writer focused on mortgages and homeownership, it’s my job to watch this stuff, and what I’ve seen in 2021 has been legit bananas.
Softwareforeignpolicyi.org

How to list your property on Airbnb

For hosts, Airbnb provides a brilliant opportunity to earn real cash by leasing out their spare properties to travelers who come to the city and need a comfortable space to stay in for a while. As for guests, Airbnb allows them to find proper lodging in a place of destination with all the modern comforts and amenities, yet much cheaper compared to a hotel room. Perfect win-win.