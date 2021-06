Back in 1972, Gucci was one of the first fashion houses to venture into watchmaking. Since then, the fashion powerhouse has been associated with accessible ‘branded’ fashion watches. On the occasion of its centenary, Gucci steps up its horological game announcing its entry into the world of luxury watchmaking. The new collection has been designed by creative director Alessandro Michele and features sophisticated mechanical movements, including the brand’s first proprietary calibres. We managed to have a look at this new collection.