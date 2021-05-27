Tips for a Safer, More Enjoyable Summer at the Pool
(StatePoint) Pools are great for play, exercise and therapy. However, it is critical that while enjoying ourselves, we take appropriate safety precautions. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 275 children nationwide under the age of 5 drown in swimming pools annually, and more than 4,100 children receive medical treatment for pool-related accidents, the majority of which occur in backyard pools. Luckily, building codes and standards can help.