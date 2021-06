It’s been over 100 years since the last major pandemic. What followed was a decade of prosperity and partying a la Roaring ’20s. Will history repeat itself?. Who’s ready to party like it’s 1920? History has a way of repeating itself—case in point, the 100-year pandemic (the 1918 flu that wreaking havoc on the globe with extraordinary mortality—sound familiar?). What followed that 1918 influenza and the end of World War I, of course, was a period of glitz and glamour, economic prosperity, political and social change, shiny new objects (see: automobiles), and an explosion of culture—aka the Roaring ’20s.