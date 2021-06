Season four of NBA megastar LeBron James' HBO series The Shop debuted on Friday, and my gosh were there watches. Set in a barbershop – actual haircuts are given over friendly debate – the show has hosted many high-profile people since it went on the air, up to and including former President Barack Obama. Still, it's not every day when a guest as big as Jay-Z drops by. Not only did the greatest living rapper (and lots more) wear a dope, highly complicated AP Royal Oak, several of the other people participating in the conversation had great watches on. It says something that LeBron's coral red Oyster Perpetual (below) was the tamest wristwear we spotted.