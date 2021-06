Austal USA announced Wednesday that it has received a $44 million contract to develop one of its Expeditionary Fast Transports as an autonomous prototype. The U.S. Navy contract applies to EPF-13, the future USNS Apalachicola, a ship that is already under construction. It follows a years-long effort by Austal executives to pitch the transport ships it builds in Mobile as a flexible platform that could be adapted to a variety of specialized missions.