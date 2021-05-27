Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Wondering Where You Should Buy in Israel? Shelly Levine Has a Community for You!

By Article Uploader
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Courtesy of Tivuch Shelly) When an observant American Jew is looking to buy real estate in Israel, as a home or investment, it’s likely he or she will find their way to Shelly Levine. Her company, Tivuch Shelly, specializes in selling in new and existing communities that attract Anglos. She knows what will attract American buyers and uses her influence with the builders to shape new communities. “People know that when we put our name on a project, it will be exactly the way we say it’s going to be,” she said. Levine has been in business for over 30 years, with thousands of satisfied customers owning property in Israel.

jewishlink.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Antisemitism#Israel#Jews#Community#Beautiful People#City Life#American#Anglos#Ramot Aleph#Galut#Historic Modern Jerusalem#Jaffa St#Modi In#Netanya#Ashkelon#Aliyah#Parks#Beach Life#Shuls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateceoworld.biz

Top countries where you can buy a house at a very low price

Real estate purchases all over the world continue to be at high prices despite the pandemic and the consequences of the crisis that caused. However, there are some regions in specific countries where investors can find properties at a really low price. Italy. If real estate is the sector you...
Worldfloridasunreview.com

2,000-year-old Basilica To Be Excavated, Restored In Israel

A 2,000-year-old basilica complex dating to Roman times will be fully unearthed, restored and opened to visitors as part of a renovation project in Tel Ashkelon National Park. The complex, the largest of its kind in Israel, was discovered in archaeological excavations led by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) as part of an extensive development project of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, the Ashkelon municipality and the Leon Levy Foundation.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Why Israel NEEDS the Jerusalem Flag March

On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion made the fateful decision to declare the establishment of the State of Israel. He did so despite immense pressure opposing the move and the prophecies of doom regarding the nascent Jewish state. Ben-Gurion passed the test that the State of Israel, 73 years later,...
Religion5tjt.com

World’s Rebbe

In addition to this being a book review of another well-researched and intriguing work by famed author, historian, worldwide lecturer, and rosh kollel Rabbi Chaim Dalfin, it is also my annual 3 Tammuz article. As such, before I review the book I’d like to begin with some reflections of my own.
AccidentsThe Jewish Press

WATCH: Fires Erupting Across Israel, Arson Suspected

Fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the Jerusalem Forest, on the outskirts of the capital, as well as in several southern Israeli areas. Due to flames that spread near the railroad tracks in Sha’ar HaGai, train service was suspended on the express line from Ben Gurion International Airport to the Yitzhak Navon station at Jerusalem’s central bus station.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Ben Gvir, Chikli, Golan All Barred from Visiting Temple Mount

Otzma Yehudit Party Chairperson and Knesset Member Itamar Ben Gvir and Yamina Knesset Member Amichai Chikli were both blocked from entering the compound to the Temple Mount when each arrived Wednesday at a separate time to ascend to the site. Ben-Gvir was barred from visiting the site also this Thursday...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

When it Comes to Israel, Anything Can Happen! – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

Tamar reads you some of the latest political headlines in Israel’s news, and then explains what is happening now with the Left and Right wing in Israel, and their fight for power! PLUS: A special interview with Steven Rodan, a journalist and author, who recently wrote a piece called, “Israel’s White Paper? US Jews find locked doors” about how hard it is lately for Jews to make aliyah (move to Israel), and why that seems to be so. Check it out here: blogs.timesofisrael.com/israels-white…locked-doors/
ReligionYNET News

Religious Zionism is a house divided

Every child in the religious Zionist community receives education based on the holy triangle of the land of Israel, the Torah of Israel and the people of Israel. This isosceles triangle contains a whole world of values, which have in recent years slowly begun to change. For years, the Land...
Middle EastYNET News

Freed Tel Aviv bus bomber receives hero's welcome in Jordan

The longest-serving Jordanian prisoner in an Israeli jail arrived home on Tuesday, Jordanian officials said, after completing a 20-year sentence for planting a bomb on an Israeli bus that injured 13 people. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Abdullah Abu Jaber, 44, was arrested after the explosive device went off...
Books & Literaturestateofpress.com

‘As the bombs fall, I write’: The poets of Gaza | Arts and Culture

Children eagerly thumbing through books in the kids section, youngsters scanning the covers, undergraduates searching for a quiet spot to work, others drinking their coffee as they read. The smell of incense. The piles of books. The yellow banner bearing the name Samir Mansour – the library and bookstore that was home to Gaza’s most passionate readers.
Indiasoutheastasiapost.com

Pancham Dham Foundation Day celebrated

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to memorialize the day when the 5th Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia, was set up for the first time to spread and proliferate the Indian cultural values, ethics and Sanatana Dharma, continuing with the legacy and the spiritual journey, the 4th anniversary of the foundation day was celebrated over a virtual event on May 30, 2021.
Visual Artthe-saleroom.com

MAPS, HISTORICAL DOCUMENTS & FINE ISLAMIC ART

80,000 - 120,000 EUR help. The photograph showing King Abdul Aziz’s sons during their visit to Cairo Museum in Egypt start from left to right:King Saud, unknown, unknown, Pr... 40,000 - 60,000 EUR help. Lot 3. King Abdulaziz in his office wearing one of the decorations of the Supreme Kingdom...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Jordanian Terrorists Returned by Israel to Amman

Jordan’s Foreign Minister announced Tuesday (June 8) that Israel released two Jordanian civilians who were arrested after infiltrating Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel’s Hebrew-language Maariv newspaper reported. The two were allegedly planning to carry out an attack against soldiers in Jerusalem. Jordan claimed after “intensive contacts the...
Middle Eastnewpaper24.com

Israeli parliament to vote on new govt on Sunday | Article – NEWPAPER24

Naftali Bennett, Israeli parliament member from the Yamina social gathering, provides an announcement on the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on June 6, 2021. (PHOYO / Newpaper24) Israel‘s legislature will vote on Sunday on approving a brand new authorities, the speaker of parliament mentioned on Tuesday, a transfer that can...