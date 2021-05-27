Video captures heart-stopping moment cop single-handedly lifts overturned car off woman to save her life
In Virginia, a police officer is being hailed as a real-life superhero after single-handedly lifting an overturned car off a woman to save her life. The car wrecked on May 7 in Gloucester County, and thankfully, Deputy John Holt was quick to respond to the call. In a video of the rescue, the police officer can be heard telling dispatchers that the vehicle had flipped upside down while he was arriving at the scene.mypositiveoutlooks.com