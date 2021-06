The FBI last week released a threat assessment called “Adherence to QAnon Conspiracy Theory by Some Domestic Violent Extremists.” The report highlighted the centrality of QAnon in the January 6th insurrection and warned that movement leaders may seek to “change from serving as digital soldiers towards engaging in real world violence.” This week on Now & Then, Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman discussed how the contemporary GOP has made common cause with QAnon, relating the concerning alliance to other entanglements between government and extremist organizations, from the Salem Witch Trials to Jonestown. In the mid-1980s, perennial presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche’s National Caucus of Labor Committees (NCLC), a conspiratorial and surreal organization that had much in common with QAnon’s worldview, also infiltrated national elections and political debates.