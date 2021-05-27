Cancel
Wheeling, WV

Sister Margaret (Peggy) Sinnott

 11 days ago

WHEELING- Sister Margaret (Peggy) Sinnott, with a sister at her bedside, peacefully died May 24, 2021 at Mount St. Joseph in Wheeling, WV. Sister Peggy was celebrating 75 years in the Congregation of St. Joseph this year. She was born in County Wexford, Ireland April 15, 1927 and entered the Congregation of. St. Joseph on February 19, 1946. Sr. Peggy professed vows on August 19, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Catherine Sinnott, her sisters, Catherine Whelan(Fran), Mary Sinnott, Marie Sinnott and Eileen Marie Sinnott, CSJ, her brothers, Leo Sinnott(Madge) and William Sinnott(Patricia), all of County Wexford, Ireland. Surviving are three brothers, Oliver(Breda), Nicholas(Breda) and Frank Sinnott and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

