Sister Margaret (Peggy) Sinnott

It is a foggy Friday morning as I prepare to teach one of my favorite lessons to my eleventh-grade students at Wheeling Park High School. It is a lesson exploring the meaning and many definitions of home. We explore and discuss several definitions in literature; Robert Frost’s poem “Death of a Hired Man” provides two definitions, Paul Simon’s “Homeward Bound” describes that special feeling of longing when one is away from home, John Denver’s “Country Roads” speaks of home being where one belongs, and Springsteen’s “My Hometown” offers a stark and at the same time, nostalgic examination of home. After reading the poem and then the song lyrics while listening to the songs, I share my own experiences with that elusive and evolving definition of home…