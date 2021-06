During a recent meeting of our chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary, we enthusiastic members unanimously decided to spend one day of our upcoming Memorial Day weekend representing our area by attending the state Auxiliary conference. After the meeting I thought about the many members of my family and our community who served or are serving in the military to keep our nation “free.” Then my thoughts turned to what I might make to take to a Memorial Day get together I hope to attend. Having eaten so many strawberries over the past month or so and anticipating blueberry season, I suddenly thought: These red and blue fruits evenly spaced atop a “delight” base is a dessert I want to create.