Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

JUST PLAIN TALK: Erratic finances can be early sign of dementia

waltonsun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDementia is a catch-all term for conditions associated with the decline in mental abilities, often severe enough to interfere with daily life. The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer's disease, affecting over 6 million Americans and killing more than 130,000 annually. However, many people have mild symptoms for years before being diagnosed. Some studies indicate aberrant financial behaviors may be an early sign.

www.waltonsun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Planner#Jama Internal Medicine#Mutual Funds#Medicare#Finances#Memory Problems#Social Problems#Americans#Jama Internal Medicine#The Federal Reserve Bank#Cfp#Early Onset Alzheimer#Mild Symptoms#Clinical Onset#Long Term Care Expenses#Early Stage Alzheimer#Consider Therapy#Mental Abilities#People#Spending Binges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
eBay
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Amazon
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsconsiderable.com

This common disorder looks like dementia — but it can be cured

Losing your balance and losing your memory are frightening symptoms, but not all outcomes are as dire as you may think, doctors say. A condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, resembles symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia but can be treated and controlled. The cause is unknown,...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Study connects farmers, risk of dementia

Researchers at the University of Iowa have discovered those with long-term occupations in the agriculture, fishing and forestry industries have a 46% greater chance of having dementia. The data was mined from the Health and Retirement Study, conducted from 1998 through 2014. This longitudinal panel study surveyed a representative sample...
Diseases & Treatmentsjusticenewsflash.com

Six early signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias

Does the whole world suffer from dementia? Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking, and reasoning abilities. It is the most common form of dementia and can be caused by many factors, such as age, genetics, lifestyle, and environment. There are signs...
Healthwclk.com

June 2: Drive Time With Dr. Douglass Talks Brain Health, Dementia

Join Adrian C. Douglass MD FACP Wednesday at 6pm on WCLK for the June edition of Drive Time With Dr. Douglass. The topic this month is Brain Health and Dementia, and Dr. Douglass will be joined by Neurologist Dr. Eric Awad, and they will take your calls and questions, live. How can you live in a way that will result in better brain health outcomes? What is the best way to face dementia if it happens in your family? Dr. Douglass will give you the best information available for good health outcomes.
Mental HealthINFORUM

Stressed caregivers can make people with dementia more anxious

He still says the right words, but his body language shows his stress level is high and he’s becoming impatient, which is unlike him. I’m sure his stress is affecting Mom, too, and making her more anxious. That, of course, makes her harder to care for. I’ve mentioned this to him gently several times, but he gets angry with me when I do. How can I help them? — LR.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Cis P-tau underlies vascular contribution to cognitive impairment and dementia and can be effectively targeted by immunotherapy in mice

You are currently viewing the abstract. Compelling evidence supports vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia (VCID) including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the underlying pathogenic mechanisms and treatments are not fully understood. Cis P-tau is an early driver of neurodegeneration resulting from traumatic brain injury, but its role in VCID remains unclear. Here, we found robust cis P-tau despite no tau tangles in patients with VCID and in mice modeling key aspects of clinical VCID, likely because of the inhibition of its isomerase Pin1 by DAPK1. Elimination of cis P-tau in VCID mice using cis-targeted immunotherapy, brain-specific Pin1 overexpression, or DAPK1 knockout effectively rescues VCID-like neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment in executive function. Cis mAb also prevents and ameliorates progression of AD-like neurodegeneration and memory loss in mice. Furthermore, single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that young VCID mice display diverse cortical cell type–specific transcriptomic changes resembling old patients with AD, and the vast majority of these global changes were recovered by cis-targeted immunotherapy. Moreover, purified soluble cis P-tau was sufficient to induce progressive neurodegeneration and brain dysfunction by causing axonopathy and conserved transcriptomic signature found in VCID mice and patients with AD with early pathology. Thus, cis P-tau might play a major role in mediating VCID and AD, and antibody targeting it may be useful for early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cognitive impairment and dementia after neurovascular insults and in AD.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Study shows how music can ward off dementia

What if listening to music could help your brain stay sharp?. Recently published research shows a link between music and boosting cognitive function. Explore5 things experts say you should stop doing if you’re over 50. University of Pittsburgh researchers analyzed studies of active music-making interventions. These were meant to support...
Public Healthjewishaz.com

Caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia need support

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month — an annual reminder that Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are a major public health issue. In fact, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementias, including the six million in the U.S. diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
MinoritiesMcKnight's

Dementia signs, symptoms may be different for Latinos, researchers say

Cultural practices and disease processes may explain why Latino adults with dementia experience faster functional decline and higher rates of depression and anxiety, investigators say. The researchers found a notable increase in anxiety and depression among Latinos with dementia when compared with Blacks and non-Hispanic whites, the AARP reported. The...
Sciencemarthastewart.com

Science Says Singing or Playing an Instrument Can Help Ward Off Dementia Symptoms

Listening to your favorite songs can easily boost your mood, but that's not the only benefit associated with enjoying music. According to new findings published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, researchers found that music is extremely important to brain health. At the end of their study, a team of University of Pittsburgh researchers found that in patients with early signs of Alzheimer's or who had mild cognitive impairment (MCI), music enhanced brain function.
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign Your Forgetfulness Could Be Dementia, Experts Say

As you age, it's easy for every minor change in your behavior to become suspect. Whether you're moving a bit slower than usual or misplacing things more often, your mind might easily jump to the possibility of dementia. But while it's worthwhile to talk to a doctor if you have any concerns, experts say there's a key difference between the general forgetfulness that comes with aging and the cognitive decline of dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking out for.
Mental Healthlongisland.com

Live Webinar: Alzheimer's and Dementia Diagnosis in the Aging Population

For many with cognitive decline, getting a proper diagnosis from a skilled clinician can be difficult. Dr. Absar will take attendees on a journey on how Alzheimer’s and other neurocognitive disorders are diagnosed in the aging population, treatment options, care services, and the importance of pro-active planning will also be discussed.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Advice on standard assessment for diagnosing dementia

Internationally renowned experts in dementia and cognitive assessment, including researchers from UNSW Sydney's Center for Healthy Brain Aging (CHeBA), have provided expert opinion on the development of a standard set of neuropsychological tests for patients presenting to memory clinics, to ensure consistency in diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment and dementia.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Dementia Sign Can Show Up 16 Years Before Diagnosis, New Study Says

When it comes to diagnosing dementia, as with most diseases, the sooner, the better. But noticing symptoms early on can be challenging, especially when they're subtle, can be chalked up to getting older, or can easily be attributed to other less severe conditions. However, a recent study found that there's one specific sign of dementia that can appear up to 16 years before people are diagnosed. To see what you should monitor yourself for, read on.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can You Tell a Delirium from Dementia?

Delirium and dementia may appear to be similar afflictions, but are actually quite different. Both psychiatric conditions can be spurred by an underlying medical condition or substance-related matter. These conditions require professional intervention including therapy and psychopharmacological treatment, especially in the case of dementia. How often have you heard someone...
Diseases & Treatmentsarcamax.com

Treating Dementia With Cannabis: What Patients And Caregivers Should Know

While more research is needed, there are some promising results indicating that patients affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia may benefit from using medical cannabis. For anyone going through the aging process, the thought of forgetting their life or precious memories associated with loves ones can be debilitating. But new studies on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) are finding surprising new ways to raise quality-of-life in the later years and what medicines can help patients experiencing the debilitating disease — right now. In a 2015 study, researchers in the Czech Republic found that while dementia and Alzheimer’s do have a link, there was another stage in the process that was a precursor to memory loss: mild cognitive impairment (MCI) found to be a “boundary area between normal aging and dementia,” the stage before memory loss could hold the key to the development of the disease.