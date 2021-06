(Reuters) - Tiger Woods described his recovery from a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries as more painful than anything he has experienced and said his focus is on being able to walk on his own again. Woods, speaking in a Golf Digest https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-speaks-about-recovery interview published on Thursday, is no stranger to rehabilitation procedures after having several back and knee surgeries but admitted his latest recovery was unlike any he has undergone before.