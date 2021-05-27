Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

High Schools Return to Mostly Traditional Graduation Ceremonies

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
State
California State
San Clemente, CA
Education
Orange County, CA
Education
State
Florida State
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Graduation Ceremony#Dana Hills High School#High School Students#Graduate Students#Special Schools#Graduate School#The Sc Times#Insider#San Clemente High School#The City Editor#The Capistrano Dispatch#In Person Ceremonies#Drive Through Ceremonies#Community#Appreciation#Businesses#South Orange County#Financial Support#State Health Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Education
Related
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Students still divided over CSU vaccination requirement

The announcement to mandate all students to be vaccinated for fall 2021 has received a variety of reactions from campus communities across the California State University system. Cal State Fullerton students can now voluntarily upload their COVID-19 vaccination verification information online. Norma Vazquez, fifth-year CSUF communications student, favors the mandate...
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Businesses prepare for graduation season

As commencement approaches so do the traditions that come with it — graduation photos, decor and pastries — which all allow small businesses to once again profit. Freelance photographer Costa Pappas said that having flexibility with his booking schedule allows him to be booked the day of, especially with how last minute everything has been because of COVID-19. Being available has allowed for more students to book with him for last minute graduation photo sessions, Pappas said.
California StateModesto Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.
Fullerton, CAMiddletown Press

Southern California city settles lawsuit against bloggers

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — The Southern California city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over...
California Statesanclementetimes.com

California Grapples with Mask Requirements Following CDC Recommendation

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Order to Show Cause for Change of Name

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

City of San Clemente: Public Notice

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
San Clemente, CAsan-clemente.org

The Recreation Division is Hiring Qualified Candidates for Multiple Positions

CITY SEEKING TO FILL PART-TIME HOURLY STAFF POSITIONS. The Recreation Division is hiring qualified candidates for multiple positions. 5/12/2021…San Clemente, California… Get paid to play with the Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department! The Recreation Division is seeking part-time applicants for multiple hourly positions, including youth programs, customer service, events, and aquatics. Offering flexible hours, join our team and service the San Clemente community through parks and recreation.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Abuse of Power

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Mercy House Temporarily Providing Homeless Services in San Clemente

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Editor’s Pick: Artist Demonstration

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Bill to Block Toll Road Through San Clemente Clears First Step

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.