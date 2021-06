Washington Wizards: NBA community defends Russell Westbrook after popcorn incident

Heading into the 2020-21 NBA season, it's safe to say the Boston Celtics did not expect to be competing in the league's freshly instituted play-in tournament in order to qualify for postseason play. They were fresh off an Eastern Conference finals appearance in the Orlando bubble, and entered this season expected to contend for a high seed. As for the Washington Wizards, they pulled off a blockbuster trade over the offseason in which they landed Russell Westbrook to pair with Bradley Beal. In other words, there was plenty of optimism surrounding both squads.