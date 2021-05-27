Cancel
NBA

Washington Wizards: NBA community defends Russell Westbrook after popcorn incident

By Ethan Smith
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no excuse for what happened to Russell Westbrook in game two. As the Washington Wizards point guard left game two in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, a Philadelphia 76ers fan took it upon himself to literally add insult to injury. As Westbrook headed down the tunnel and...

Wizards' Raul Neto (hamstring) will be GTD Tuesday

Washington Wizards point guard Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's play-in game against the Boston Celtics, per head coach Scott Brooks. What It Means:. Neto missed the final two games of the regular season due to a strained left hamstring. Davis Bertans drew the...
Sixers ban popcorn fan, apologize to Russell Westbrook

A fan who poured popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he exited the court Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia lost his season tickets for 76ers games and is not allowed in the arena. Westbrook was being helped to the locker room area with an ankle injury...
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Goes Coast-To-Coast Against 76ers

Russell Westbrook and the eighth seed Washington Wizards are in the middle of their game with the first seed Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards led 62-61 at halftime in Philly. During the first half, Westbrook had an incredible finish coast-to-coast that ended in a layup through the basket for the future Hall of Fame point guard.
Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
Celtics vs. Wizards play-in game: Bradley Beal's health, Jaylen Brown's absence could play big factors

Heading into the 2020-21 NBA season, it's safe to say the Boston Celtics did not expect to be competing in the league's freshly instituted play-in tournament in order to qualify for postseason play. They were fresh off an Eastern Conference finals appearance in the Orlando bubble, and entered this season expected to contend for a high seed. As for the Washington Wizards, they pulled off a blockbuster trade over the offseason in which they landed Russell Westbrook to pair with Bradley Beal. In other words, there was plenty of optimism surrounding both squads.
Russell Westbrook in Attendance for Washington Mystics' Regular-Season Opener

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support...
Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.