Washington Wizards: NBA community defends Russell Westbrook after popcorn incident

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.