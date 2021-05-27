Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania will eliminate its COVID-19 mask requirements by June 28, health officials say

echo-pilot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania announced Thursday that the commonwealth would eliminate its mask mandates by June 28 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccinations increase. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.

www.echo-pilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Health Officials#State Officials#Health Systems#Public Officials#Pennsylvanians#Johnson Johnson#Maskless#Pa#Cdc#Covid 19 Cases#State Residents#Vaccination Status#Vaccinated Residents#Hospitals#Masks#Individual Businesses#Population#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StateConnecticut Post

Pennsylvania to lift mask mandate June 28, at latest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28. The Department of Health announced Thursday that it will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public on June 28 or once 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first. People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Public Health offers COVID-19 mask guidance

Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will be adopting the new CDC guidelines regarding mask-wearing starting Wednesday, May 19. If you are fully vaccinated (meaning that you have completed the series of vaccination, and are two weeks out from your last shot), you can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois health officials to monitor COVID-19 in wastewater

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (KHQA) — State health officials in Illinois will begin monitoring for the virus that causes COVID-19 and its variants in wastewater statewide. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) announced the plan on Monday, May 24, 2021. The move will provide public...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

UofL Health will require COVID-19 vaccination for employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health will require its employees to get vaccinated. UofL Health officials said all team members, and providers, including residents, fellows and rotating students, will be required to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sept. 1. This includes all doses of a vaccine plus the recommended waiting time from the final dose, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pennsylvania Statepennsylvanianewstoday.com

Pennsylvania lifts all COVID-19 mitigation orders except masking Memorial Day

Pennsylvania lifts all COVID-19 mitigation orders except Masking Order Memorial Day. Capacity limits for bars, restaurants, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be lifted on May 31, more than a year after the pandemic. Pennsylvania will remove the mask. 70% of the population over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated or is required by June 28. Pennsylvania is the tenth state in the United States to meet the goal of receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine in 70% of adults. As of May 29, 58% of the total population in Pennsylvania received the first dose of the vaccine, and 53.5% of adults were fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania revised its masking order earlier this month in line with a new federal recommendation that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear it outside unless they attend a crowded event. “To stop the spread of COVID-19, and as more Pennsylvania adults are vaccinated and the guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our resumption efforts.” “Pennsylvania citizens have taken the important steps necessary to prevent this pandemic by being vaccinated and both if they have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine,” said Alison Beam, Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health. It is advisable to continue administration of the drug and continue measures such as masking, frequent hand washing and disinfection, and ensuring social distance. “Requirements for testing and reporting new cases include hospitals and long-term care facilities. By maintaining the requirements of hospitals and long-term care facilities, Pennsylvania can continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 while lifting other restrictions. Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to refer to the CDC’s guidance and recommendations on ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures. These updates will continue to be provided by local governments and school districts. It does not prevent you from implementing strict mitigation measures. Associated Press contributed to this report.
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

COVID-19 forecast murky as states drop mask requirements

Lingering questions about COVID-19 transmission and immunity are clouding the outlook for the fall as the U.S. drops restrictions, including mask requirements, and reduces case surveillance. The decisions to forgo some protective measures have split public health experts as the virus surges in some countries overseas and vaccination slows within...
Travelcruisefever.net

CDC Eliminates Mask Requirement on Vaccinated Cruises

The CDC continues to update the health protocols that cruise lines will need to abide by when they resume cruises from U.S. ports. One of the biggest changes this week by the CDC is that masks will no longer be required on cruises that have at least 95% of passengers vaccinated. Of course, guests can still choose to wear one around the ship but they will not be required. Also, cruise lines can bring back self service buffets on these cruises as well.