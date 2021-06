The Freestylers show off their groovy roots with their new single “Fabulous” which’s the first off their forthcoming album!. UK-based DJ and producer duo Matt Cantor and Aston Harvey, better known as Freestylers, live a storied history in dance music. Formed in 1996, the duo rode the waves of industry growth and stole a slice of the pizza to carve out their own style. Their back catalog includes a deep look into the breaks and drum and bass history books – from Dynamite MC to Pendulum, the lads have seen plenty of talent etch their place into the past. An excellent example of their endearing sound and production prowess is “Painkiller” – which pulls in the talents of the aforementioned Pendulum as well as the MC Sirreal.