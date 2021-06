The Guardianes 2021 Final offers a rematch of the Clausura 2008 Final in which Santos Laguna won its third Liga MX title at the expense of Cruz Azul. While the Cementeros will be seeking a measure of revenge for that setback 13 years ago, the Mexico City-based club will also be trying to end a 23-year Liga MX title drought and hoist its ninth Liga MX trophy. The Guerreros are hunting for their seventh league championship.