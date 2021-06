The Board and Staff of Ignite Presque Isle are excited to share that on May 17, 2021, the 137th day of operation, they acquired The Northeastland Hotel. The Northeastland will continue its operations as a hotel while Ignite PI establishes a co-workspace and a detailed plan for renovations including new food and beverage opportunities. All staff are staying with the hotel which will continue to be managed by Robin Doody under the leadership of Jan Lucas and Clint Deschene.